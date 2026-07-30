Topgolf to Open First Wisconsin Location

The golf entertainment chain Topgolf will open a location near Madison, Wisconsin, on Aug. 14, the company’s first venue in the state and 103rd in the country.

To commemorate the launch, Topgolf will give away one year of free gameplay at Topgolf Madison to one lucky winner.

“We’re excited to bring Topgolf to the Madison area and make Wisconsin our newest home,” said CEO David McKillips. “Topgolf is the ultimate sports, entertainment and golf destination, making it the perfect place for sports fans and families across the state to play, eat, drink and enjoy some friendly competition with the best social golfing games in the world. And there’s no better time to arrive than right as football season kicks off.”

To learn more, visit www.topgolf.com.