Topgolf, Special Olympics Partnership Continues

Topgolf and Special Olympics recently announced an expanded three-year, $1.5 million commitment to “grow inclusive golf opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities worldwide.”

The partnership, which launched in 2023, provides Special Olympics golfers free weekly access to Topgolf venues around the world. Currently, the organizations are prepping for the largest Special Olympics Topgolf Invitational to date on Aug. 29. This year welcomes Special Olympics Mexico and Topgolf Monterrey as their newest partners.

“Driving for Good is at the heart of who we are at Topgolf, and our partnership with Special Olympics is one of the clearest expressions of that purpose,” said Topgolf CEO David McKillips. “Connecting people through play is what we do best, and there’s no better example than what we’ve built with these athletes over the past three years. This renewed commitment, our growing Invitational, and our new partnership in Mexico all point to the same thing: golf is for everyone, and we’re proud to keep proving it.”

Learn more at www.topgolf.com and www.specialolympics.org.