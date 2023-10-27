Topgolf Rhode Island Opens

Topgolf’s first and only Rhode Island venue opened in early October in the city of Cranston, according to NBC 10.

The facility has three floors with 34 hitting bays on each floor. There are also multiple bars and large-screen TVs for sports viewing. This location is Topgolf’s 91st.

The $40 million sports and entertainment complex is an exciting development for the city. Mayor Ken Hopkins shared: “People will come here, they’ll shop in the city, they’ll play golf – our tax revenue is only going to increase. So it is part of our marketing for job development and economic development and a lot of people from Cranston have already gotten jobs here to work so it’s a win-win for the city.”