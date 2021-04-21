Topgolf Opening Waco Location April 23

Topgolf’s latest location in Waco, Texas, will be open as of this Friday, April 23. The company used its single-story community model because of the city’s smaller size, according to KXXV, and will have 30 climate-controlled hitting bays and a 9-hole mini-golf course.

The hitting bays have Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology for guests to experience games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam and play iconic golf courses virtually (Pebble Beach and St. Andrews among them).

The facility can accommodate 600 people with 180 golfers at a time. Learn more at www.topgolf.com/us/waco.