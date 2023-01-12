Topgolf Opening New Location Next Week

Topgolf recently announced its new location in North Charleston, S.C., will open to the public on Jan. 20. According to WCIV, the new venue is located near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard.

The two-level facility has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays, fully equipped with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, which gamifies the driving range experience.

Topgolf will also have a 9-hole mini-golf course, a full-service restaurant and bar. It’ll be the company’s 87th location and third in South Carolina. Learn more at www.topgolf.com.