Topgolf Opening Jersey Location for July 4th

The latest New York City area location of Topgolf will open on July 3, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday weekend. The Parsippany, New Jersey, location will join two others in the state (Edison and Mount Laurel) and will be the 102nd in the nation.

The venue will have 102 outdoor, climate-controlled hitting bays across three levels, 20 arcade games, a full-service bar and restaurant, and 250-plus screens for an immersive sports-viewing experience.

They’ll be giving away one year of free game play to a lucky patron; eligible guests from opening day through July 17 will be automatically entered to win.

Learn more at www.topgolf.com/parsippany.