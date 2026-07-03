Topgolf Offers $5 Access for Youth

Topgolf recently announced their partnership with Youth on Course, a nonprofit organization “providing youth with access to life-changing opportunities through golf.”

From July 1 through September 3, Youth on Course members and Alumni Network members will receive access to Topgolf bays for just $5 on Mondays through Thursdays from open to noon, the company reported.

“Youth is one of the fastest-growing segments in golf, and Topgolf has both the platform and the responsibility to help grow the game,” said CEO David McKillips. “In our effort to create 10 million new golfers by 2030, Youth on Course is an important partner and natural extension of our mission.

“When young people experience the joy of golf early, they become golfers for life. That’s good for them, good for the industry and good for the game we all love.”

Learn more at www.topgolf.com and www.youthoncourse.org.