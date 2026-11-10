Topgolf Lowers Prices

Topgolf recently announced its lowest prices ever, reducing gameplay rates by an average of more than 20% across all of their U.S. venues.

“Our guests told us our prices were too high and we listened,” said CEO David McKillips. “We’re now introducing our lowest pricing structure ever. Topgolf has always been about more play for all, and now we’re backing that up with real, meaningful action. The cost of fun just got real low.”

The company noted that this isn’t just a limited-time promotion, rather a “fundamental shift in Topgolf’s pricing structure, designed to make the experience more affordable and accessible than ever before.”

To learn more, stop by your nearest Topgolf or visit www.topgolf.com.