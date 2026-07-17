Topgolf Launches New Media Division

Topgolf recently announced plans to expand its entertainment footprint “beyond the fairway” with their Topgolf Media Networks, a new sponsorship, media and licensing division offering brands access to the more than 42 million guests that visit Topgolf properties each year.

“Topgolf has become much more than a place to play golf,” said CEO David McKillips. “More than 42 million guests and golfers come to our venues to compete, celebrate, socialize and connect. Topgolf Media Networks allows brands to become part of those experiences through creative partnerships that are measurable, authentic and built around real consumer engagement.”

Topgolf touted their presence across 24 of the top 25 U.S. media markets and their more than 28,000 digital screens.

To learn more, go to www.topgolf.com/medianetworks or email the company’s VP of partnerships at [email protected].