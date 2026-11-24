Topgolf’s Fore the Holidays event kicked off recently and runs through the end of the year, the company reported.

Their Jingle Bell Lounge began Nov. 19 and is an “immersive holiday pop-up experience decked out in vibrant seasonal décor, Instagram-worthy photo moments and festive tunes.”

Santa Claus will be at Topgolf every Sunday from 2-4 p.m. starting this weekend, Nov. 29.

And, of course, there are many seasonal sips and bites like the Mistletoe Margarita and the Fireside Brownie Skillet.