Topgolf Executive Roles Expanded Across Organization

Topgolf recently announced a new slate of leadership appointments and promotions to “support the brand’s evolving business goals, strengthening operational performance and accelerating long-term value creation.”

Joining the team are Jay Spears as chief information officer and Jason Weatherford as vice president of in-venue services.

Erin Chamberlin was appointed president and COO; Susana Arevalo was promoted to chief financial officer; Jon Olsen is now general counsel; Scott Blevins is now president and general manager of Toptracer; and Amanda Lily Lam is now vice president of golf marketing.

“We’re building a leadership team with proven entertainment, sports and hospitality expertise to bring Topgolf into its next chapter,” said CEO David McKillips, who himself took the top job at Topgolf in February after heading the team at Chuck E. Cheese. “These leaders bring deep operational expertise, strong track records and a shared focus on innovation, execution and creating long-term value for the business to deliver an excellent experience for our guests and team members.”

Click here to read more about the leadership team; more on the company is at www.topgolf.com.