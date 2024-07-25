Topgolf Competitor Inks Deal for New Venues

UnderPar Life, a new golfing entertainment concept billing itself as a Topgolf competitor, has agreements in place with two existing golf courses in Texas – Hawks Creek Golf Course near Fort Worth and more recently Horizon Golf Course in El Paso.

According to D Magazine, the El Paso location will feature a two-story, 12,000-sq.-ft. space constructed at the municipal course, and have a 300-yard driving range, a golf instruction academy, a practice area, as well as bars and restaurants. Construction is expected to take between 18 and 24 months.

The idea for UnderPar Life came from a former professional golfer, Mike Flynn, and current pro Bryson DeChambeau – the 2024 U.S. Open champion – is an investor.

The project is sure to garner plenty of attention over the next few years, as the developers have a goal of 30 locations under contract in the near future. UnderPar Life is currently in discussions with golf courses across the country. Locations in Tyler, Texas; Aiken, S.C.; and sites in Florida, Oklahoma, Indiana, West Virginia and Louisiana are all reportedly in the pipeline.

Learn more about the concept at www.underparlife.com.