Topgolf Brings Football Hype to Their Locations

Topgolf is transforming this football season, offering special gameday offers throughout their venues. The company also reported that they will host exclusive appearances of the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy.

The trophy will be at Topgolf The Colony in Texas on Oct. 21 and Topgolf Columbus in Ohio on Dec. 15 (it made a previous stop at Topgolf Fort Worth in Texas on Aug. 26).

“Football season brings a new kind of energy into our venues, and we love it,” said Topgolf CEO David McKillips. “This year, that means guests can watch and play interactive football games at more than 100 venues nationwide, plus we’ve expanded our popular goal posts in the outfield. We’re excited to add the CFP National Championship Trophy tour at select locations this year, giving fans more reasons to make Topgolf their game day destination.”

Click here or head to www.topgolf.com to see what other football immersion Topgolf will be bringing this year.