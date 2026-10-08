Topgolf Breaks Ground at Mixed-Use Development

Topgolf and Valley Children’s Healthcare just celebrated the groundbreaking of Topgolf San Joaquin Valley, the first tenant in Valley Children’s mixed-use development in the Central California city.

“From the moment we visited Valley Children’s, we knew this was something special,” said David McKillips, CEO at Topgolf. “Topgolf exists to bring people together, and there’s no better partner for that mission than a hospital that’s spent decades doing exactly that for families across the Valley. This venue brings something new to our California footprint, and we couldn’t be prouder to help strengthen this community for years to come.”

Construction is now underway and the new venue is expected to open in summer 2027.

“Healthcare organizations across the country face significant challenges, and we have a responsibility to think differently about how we sustain our mission,” said Valley Children’s Healthcare president and CEO Todd Suntrapak. “Our partnership with Topgolf will help us build a stronger foundation so we can deliver the programs, services and extraordinary care our children and families rely on every single day.”