Top Gun: Maverick New Compact Version Out

Betson has announced that the Raw Thrills/Play Mechanix game Top Gun: Maverick now comes in a compact footprint with their Standard Edition cabinet.

The single-player machine features a marquee, dual 55” HD display screens, realistic throttle and fight stick controls, RGB LED accent lighting, and more.

It’s 111” high with the topper or 95” without one. The width is 50” and the depth is 98”.

Contact your Betson representative today to learn more or go to www.betson.com/amusement-products/top-gun-maverick-standard.