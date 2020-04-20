Top Entertainment Center Priorities Post-COVID-19

Industry expert Kevin Williams, in conjunction with Creative Works, has put together a list of 16 entertainment center priorities that every operator should be considering as they prepare to get back in business.

Some of those priorities include restructuring the layout, restaffing, retraining and restocking. An especially big one will be enhancing your facility’s sanitizing process, Williams noted, with a good deep cleaning necessary (and continuing that procedure). On the customer side of things, getting your message out and offering a flexible, relevant pricing structure top the list.

Contact Williams at [email protected] for more details, and be sure to read his column in the May issue of RePlay, focusing on “The Long Road Ahead.”