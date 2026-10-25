Tony Orozco Retiring

After more than 50 years in the industry, “Tony O” is retiring from the coin-op amusement business.

He spent many years working in sales at the Los Angeles-based C.A. Robinson and most recently worked for Player One Amusement Group, which is now part of GENDA Americas.

“I am grateful for the friendships, memories and experiences we’ve shared together,” he said. “Thankfully, my health is still good, and I feel blessed to have the strength and energy to stay active at home and spend more time helping my seven adult children with whatever they may need, whether it’s babysitting the grandkids, tackling home repairs, buying or selling real estate, or simply being there when needed.”

He said he also plans to keep active by camping, boating and traveling – both close to home and around the world.

“I never imagined that I would spend more than 52 years playing, selling, and enjoying amusement games. What an incredible journey it has been!”