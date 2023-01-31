Tony Del Grosso Passes On

Coastal Amusements has sadly reported the sudden passing of Anthony “Tony” Del Grosso, who served as the company’s service manager for 18 years before retiring in 2018. “Tony was well liked by all and will be truly missed,” Coastal said.

Tony is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Beth, and their children Nicholas (wife Sarah), Anthony and Jessica (fiancé Michael).

A memorial will be held this Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. at Carmona-Bolen – Whiting, located at 66 Lacey Rd., Manchester Township, NJ 08759. The family asks that you click here to share your memories of Tony and plant a tree in his honor.