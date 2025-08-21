Tommy Hughes to Serve NAC Board of Directors

The National ATM Council has announced that Tommy Hughes, the vice president of ISO Channel for CORD Financial Services, was appointed as a new member of the NAC Board of Directors.

“Tommy has been an enthusiastic and active member of NAC, demonstrating his commitment to our industry with his and CORD’s strong support of NAC’s annual conference and participation in our ATMs Go To Washington industry fly-ins,” said Board Chair Patrick Conner, president of ATMPartMart.com. “We now look forward to leveraging Tommy’s excellent talents and experience in helping NAC serve our industry and continue to grow as an organization.”

Added Hughes: “As a board member, I look forward to advocating for our industry, helping shape the future of retail ATMS and working together to ensure continued innovation, access and growth.”

