Tomi Hofmann Passes On

Sacoa Cashless System has reported that Tomás “Tomi” Hofmann, a key figure in the company’s history, passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Oct. 29.

Hofmann “played an essential role in developing many of the projects that positioned the brand as a global leader in cashless technology,” the company wrote .

“His open mind has been contributing to make the projects a reality,” said Jorge Mochkovsky, director of Sacoa. “Each challenge was for him a new endeavor, and we are proud to have worked side by side – as humans and as industry innovators – with him and his team.”