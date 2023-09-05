Tom Kopera Joins Jersey Jack as COO

In late August, Jersey Jack Pinball welcomed Tom Kopera aboard as their chief operating officer. He will “oversee the company’s operations, implement new initiatives and contribute to the continued growth and success of Jersey Jack Pinball.”

Kopera previously served as the director of mechanical engineering at Stern Pinball, bringing both technical expertise and business acumen to his new role.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tom Kopera to the Jersey Jack Pinball team,” said Brett Abess, owner of Jersey Jack Pinball. “Tom’s extensive experience in the pinball industry and his proven leadership skills make him the perfect fit for this role. We look forward to working together to drive the company’s growth and deliver exceptional pinball experiences to our customers.”

