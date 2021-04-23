Tokyo Disney Parks Capping Number of Visitors

As parts of Japan enter their third state of emergency due to Covid, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea have each lowered the cap of the daily number of visitors from 20,000 to 5,000, according to Japan Times.

The move went into effect April 20 and will continue through May 11. Operator Oriental Land Co. also noted that Tokyo DisneySea will close one hour earlier at 8 p.m. during the order. The daily cap had recently been raised to 20,000 for each park – on April 1.

The lower limit is a result of the government putting Urayasu and four other cities under “quasi-emergency measures,” reports say. Urayasu is home to the parks. Learn more at www.tokyodisneyresort.jp.