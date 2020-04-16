Tokyo Arcade Gets Support From Crowdfunding Campaign

A famous, independent Japanese arcade chain, Mikado, has had an overwhelming fan response to a crowdfunding campaign that aims to keep the business alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kicking off April 12, the campaign has already raised more than 25 million yen ($233,650 USD) from 2,329 backers, 5 million yen beyond the goal. According to SoraNews24, the campaign will continue on for another month. Rewards for funders include free plays on games at the arcades, entry to future Mikado-hosted tournaments and more.

“I realize this is a selfish request,” said owner Minoru Ikeda in the announcement of the campaign. “But for the future of arcade culture, and in order to see the smiles of our customers again once things get back to normal, I humbly ask for your support.” Ikeda had reported that revenue has dropped between 50-70 percent.

Mikado has two Tokyo locations, one across the street from Takadanobaba Station downtown and another in the metropolis’s Ikebukuro neighborhood. Another has been in the works downtown, and Ikeda has also been working with regional entertainment centers in Hiroshima and Osaka in order to share his love of “old-school coin-op” beyond Tokyo.