Tokyo Arcade Closing After 40 Years in Business

Arcade chain Adores will close its Sunshine location in Tokyo, Japan’s Ikebukuro Station neighborhood this January after 40 some years of operation. Japan Today reports that the three-level arcade thrived in the area during the 1980s through early 2000s.

“Our entire staff is filled with appreciate for all of our customer who visited our arcade and spent happy times here over these many years,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to the day when we will be able to see you again!”