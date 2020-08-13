TokensDirect Says Coin Shortage Makes Switch to Tokens a Must

With a pandemic-caused coin shortage in the U.S., TokensDirect and Van Brook, both divisions of Osborne Coin Company, say now is the time to make the switch to tokens. They say businesses that require coins for their livelihood are reconsidering their dependency, including arcade bars, FECs, laundromats, vending businesses, car washes and more.

“Companies that were considering a move to a token-based model are activating their plans and businesses,” said Ted Schuh, national sales manager for TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. “Those that are for the first time being hurt with the shortage of coins are expressing interest now, too.”

The company laid out the numerous benefits to using tokens instead of actual coins, including decreased theft and vandalism, their reusability, use as a marketing tool and more.