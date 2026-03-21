Todd DeMott Returns to Intercard Sales Team

Industry veteran Todd DeMott has returned to the Intercard sales team following a sabbatical as an arcade consultant, the company reported. He was recently at Amusement Expo to help unveil their new hybrid Impulse Plus reader.

“Todd DeMott’s extensive knowledge of arcade operations and his first-hand tips have benefited many of our customers,” said Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “He is an integral part of our team of sales experts, and we are very glad to have him back full-time.”

DeMott can be reached at [email protected].