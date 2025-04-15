Todd Cravens Promoted; Now President of Betson Gaming

H. Betti Industries recently announced that Todd Cravens is now president of Betson Gaming. He joined the company in January as its senior vice president of gaming and “made an immediate and measurable impact across the business.”

“Todd has quickly proven himself to be a dynamic and transformative leader and a key member of our senior leadership team,” said Bob Geschine, president of H. Betti Industries. “In a short period of time, he’s elevated not just our gaming business but added value across the entire enterprise. We’re excited for what’s ahead as he takes this next step.”

Cravens was previously CEO of Galaxy Gaming and held other executive leadership positions in the casino and amusement industries.