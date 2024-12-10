Todd Cravens Now Betson’s Senior VP of Gaming

Betson Enterprises has appointed Todd Cravens as senior vice president of the company’s Gaming Division, effective Jan. 6. Cravens was previously the CEO and president of Galaxy Gaming and “has a proven track record in organizational leadership, business development and strategic execution.”

He will be based out of Betson’s Henderson, Nev., office and will join the executive leadership team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Todd back to the Betson Gaming team working alongside Rick Kirby,” said Bob Geschine, president of H. Betti Industries. “His deep industry knowledge, leadership and strategic mindset will be instrumental in driving the growth of our gaming division and expanding our footprint in the gaming industry, as well as the overall Betson business.”

Added Cravens: “I can’t wait to get back to work and look forward to rejoining the Betson team. I look forward to working closely with the talented Betson crew to deliver on the company’s strategic objectives, focus on our customers, strengthen our partnerships and explore new opportunities to innovate in the gaming market and beyond.”