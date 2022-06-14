To Infinity and Beyond! Jersey Jack Unveils Toy Story 4 Pinball

Jersey Jack Pinball released its much-anticipated new game, the Toy Story 4 pinball, on June 14. Licensed from Disney and Pixar, the machine is available in limited runs of two models, the Collector’s Edition (at 1,000 units) and Limited Edition (5,000 units).

“Toy Story is beloved and treasured by families all over the world,” said Jersey Jack founder Jack Guarnieri. “We’re thrilled to bring this excitement to pinball with an amazing game for all generations. With this collaboration we’re able to create unique, modern pinball machines for players of all ages and experience.”

In the game, players will delve into the world of Toy Story with the voices of Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Bo Peep, Duke Caboom and many other favorite toys. The journey is accompanied by an original soundtrack that includes a special rendition of Randy Newman’s song “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” JJP reports.

In addition to the pinball action, a feature of the machine is a digital photo booth that takes pictures while you play. The machine also comes with Bluetooth for wireless listening and wifi connectivity for over-the-air software updates. The competitive pinball platform and social network Scorbit is also included in the package.

The Limited Edition game is priced at $12,000 and the Collector’s Edition is priced at $15,000.

Stay tuned for a full story in the August issue of RePlay. Click here to see the game in action and visit www.jerseyjackpinball.com for more information.