Tipsy Putt Opening Another Pub Location

Tipsy Putt, a pub that features indoor mini-golf and more, is opening more locations in Northern California, according to KSBW.

Among those locations is Monterey’s Cannery Row, where the company is expected to open this fall. According to their website, locations in Emeryville and Sunnyvale are also expected in late 2022. Existing locations are in Sacramento and South Lake Tahoe.

“We are proud to welcome Tipsy Putt as the latest addition to the wonderful collection of boutique shops, restaurants and award-winning hotels, attractions and entertainment centers along the world-famous Cannery Row,” said Bill Grimm, COO at Cannery Row Company.

For more information on the business, visit www.tipsyputt.com.