Tin Pin Opens in ATL

East Cobb, Ga., a community just north of Atlanta, recently welcome pinball game bar Tin Pin onto the scene.

According to Secret Atlanta, the bar is located inside Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, a popular Tex-Mex restaurant. There are more than 10 pinball machines and some arcades as well. They have classics like Pac-Man, Galaga and Donkey Kong as well as new pinballs from Stern, such as Venom, Deadpool and Godzilla.

The venue is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. For details, head to www.tinpingamebar.com.