Timezone Plenty Valley Opens in Westfield Mall

Australian FEC brand Timezone is official open in Mill Park at the Westfield Plenty Valley as of Sept. 16.

“Timezone Plenty Valley will introduce guests to the parts of the Timezone story we pride ourselves on most: facilitating connection, forging community and becoming part of myriad lasting, good memories,” said Kane Fong, GM of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia. “The success of our unique approach simply reaffirms that people are craving bonding experiences with others in a social, interactive setting – a rediscovery and reclaiming of what we’ve missed so much during these past few years.”

The roughly 16,000-sq.-ft. facility features bowling, Spin Zone bumper cars, virtual reality, a 110-game arcade, a 24-player laser tag arena and more. Timezone Plenty Valley marks the 250th Timezone venue to open in the Asia Pacific region. Learn more at www.timezonegames.com.