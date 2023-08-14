Timezone Opens New Locations in Vietnam, Australia

The Entertainment and Education Group’s Timezone shared more new location openings recently, including one in Vietnam and another in their home of Australia.

Timezone Lotte Can Tho opened in late July. A 410-sq.-meter venue, it includes games and a state-of-the-art 6-seat Warship VR experience. The facility is the first of its kind in the Mekong Delta, said Nesh Selva, general manager of Timezone Vietnam.

Timezone and Zone Bowling also announced the late July opening of their dual venue in Braybrook, just outside of Melbourne. It features more than 95 amusement games, a 14-lane bowling alley, Spin Zone bumper cars, party rooms, a laser tag arena and more.

Visit www.teeg.com to learn more about the company.