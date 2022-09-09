Timezone Opens 54th Location This Week

Timezone Broadmeadows opened its doors on Sept. 10. The Australian facility – Timezone’s 54th in the country – features four mini bowling lanes, 70 arcade games, Spin Zone bumper cars, laser tag arena and more.

“Quality guest experiences are extremely important to us, which means that safe, family-friendly spaces are a non-negotiable part of the Timezone experience,” said general manager Kane Fong. “We are delighted with the versatile options for play our new venue offers the Broadmeadows community.”

Timezone Group was founded in 1978 and is the leading chain of FECs in the Asia Pacific region. Internationally, Timezone operates more than 300 locations in seven countries. Learn more at www.timezonegames.com.