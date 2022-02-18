Timezone Mt. Druitt Opening in March

A new Timezone facility will be opening at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Mount Druitt, Australia, sometime in March.

According to parent company TEEG, the venue will have laser tag in a futuristic-themed arena, six lanes of bowling, virtual reality, more than 75 arcade games, bumper cars and other attractions.

“My favorite attractions at Timezone Mt. Druitt are the two party rooms,” said Kane Fong, general manager of Timezone and Zone Bowling Australia. “The essence of what makes Timezone tick is encapsulated in our beautifully designed party rooms – a safe space where friends, family, colleagues and loved ones can come together to bond, relax, and make new memories.” Learn more at www.timezonegames.com or www.teeg.com.