Timezone Moves Into Vegas Mall in Delhi

The Entertainment and Education Group’s Timezone has entered their latest venture at the Vegas Mall in Delhi, according to the company.

“We are extremely delighted to bring the Timezone experience to Vegas Mall, Dwarka, New Delhi,” said Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of TEEG India. “Our mission is to create a fun and interactive environment where families and friends can forge lasting memories and strengthen bonds through having fun together. With a wide range of attractions and games available, we are confident that our new venue will emerge as the ultimate family entertainment destination in the city.”

The venue has more than 60 arcade games, a Dark Mars VR experience, bowling and other attractions. Learn more at www.teeg.com.