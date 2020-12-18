Timezone Launches Their First Indian FEC

The Australian family entertainment brand Timezone just opened their first center in India last month. Located in Lucknow, the 8,000-sq.-ft. entertainment destination is inside the city’s Phoenix Palassio mall. The venue features an arcade, bowling alley, bumper cars, a prize shop and virtual reality.

“The new attraction will no doubt become a favorite among locals with an incredible range of attractions including more than 50 amusement games as well as full-length bowling, bumper cars, Virtual Rabbids VR and a dedicated party room for hours of entertainment,” said Timezone India CEO Abbas Jabalpurwala.

Learn more at www.timezonegames.com/en-in/locations/timezone-phoenix-palassio.