Timezone Launches Pair of Indonesian Venues

The Entertainment and Education Group recently announced new Timezone locations in Indonesia that opened this month. Guests can now enjoy the play experiences at Timezone Lampung City Mall and Timezone Trans Studio Mall Bali.

“At Timezone, our focus has always been on bringing people together,” said Neveen H, CEO of Timezone Indonesia. “These new venues give families and friends even more ways to connect, celebrate, and make memories – whether they’re competing in games, enjoying new attractions, or simply sharing laughter.”

At the Lampung City Mall location, there are 97 games and attractions, including bumper cars and ColourGrid, an interactive floor game. The Trans Studio Mall Bali location has 94 games and attractions, and also a dedicated party room for up to 36 guests.

Visit www.timezonegames.com to learn more about the more than 320 Timezone locations.