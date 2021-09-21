Timezone Launches Its Phone App in Singapore

The company says it “brings an easy-to-use, convenient and reliable platform for Timezone guests to engage with their Timezone Rewards, their Powercards and Promotions all in the same place.”

Added CEO Sonaal Chopra: “We are so excited to deliver the power in the hands of our guests and believe that the new mobile app will absolutely wow our guests and hyper-boost their Timezone experience!” The Timezone Fun App will be launched to all seven countries where they operate. It is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.