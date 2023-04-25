Timezone Expands in India

Timezone, the Australia-based family entertainment center chain, has added two locations in India – one in New Delhi and another in Ahmedabad.

At 23,000 sq. ft., the FEC at the Ambience Mall in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj neighborhood is among the largest of their facilities. It features more than 100 interactive games, VR, bowling and thrill rides. “Timezone’s new venue at Ambience Mall is an experience maker,” said Abbas Jabalpurwala, CEO of Timezone India. “With world-class games and rides, Timezone is sure to win over audiences young and old alike.”

The company has also opened a 12,000-sq.-ft. center in Ahmedabad in the Palladium Mall. It, too, has an assortment of games, VR, bumper cars and the like. The company operates more than 320 locations across seven countries, including more than 60 venues in India. Learn more at www.timezonegames.com.