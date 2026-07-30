Time Mission Planning Up to 20 New Locations

Time Mission, a location-based entertainment chain founded in 2019 “from a single hand-built concept,” announced plans recently for an ambitious expansion plan.

The company is expecting 15-20 new locations in 2027 and has six venues currently under construction across the U.S. and Europe. Those in development now are in Dallas, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; Charleston, South Carolina; Edison, New Jersey; Columbus, Ohio; and Eindhoven, Netherlands.

“Our growth isn’t about opening more locations for the sake of expansion – it’s about thoughtfully building a global brand with a proven operating model, working with exceptional partners, and delivering an experience that continues to resonate with guests across cultures,” said Pieter Martens, the CEO and founder of Time Mission. “We’re incredibly proud of how far we’ve come, and even more excited about what’s ahead.”

The company is online at www.timemission.com.