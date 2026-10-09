Time Mission Opening First Arizona Location

The themed experience brand Time Mission will open their first venue in Arizona next year. Located in Scottsdale, the facility will be developed by LOL Entertainment, the franchising team that brought Museum of Illusions and Cluville Kids Escape Room to the region.

“We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to bring Time Mission to Scottsdale,” said Rob Cooper, CEO of LOL Entertainment. “The area has embraced immersive entertainment unlike almost any city in the country, and Time Mission brings an entirely new experience to that landscape. Every mission room challenges players to think, move and work together, creating a highly replayable adventure that guests will want to play again and again.”

Time Mission features 10,000 sq. ft. of more than 25 “mission rooms,” which are designed to challenge “both the mind and body.”

“From dodging lasers and cracking codes to navigating unexpected twists, teams will race against the clock to complete each mission and climb the leaderboard,” the company explained. “Each experience transports players to a different point in time across the past, present and future, with challenges testing speed, agility, problem-solving, communication and more. Teams can tackle missions in any order and return to their favorites again and again, with the freedom to choose their own adventure.”

The Arizona location is slated to open in late spring or summer 2027.

Learn more at www.timemission.com.