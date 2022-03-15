Tim Zahn Starts Tenure as AMOA President

AMOA held their annual presidents’ dinner, once again at the Stirling Club across from the Amusement Expo’s host Westgate Hotel, on Monday evening (March 14).
The association’s president Sam Westgate passed the metaphorical reins off to Tim Zahn (pictured above), the vice president of operations at Lieberman Companies and COO of their American Amusement Arcades (AAA) division.
Zahn has been in the industry since he was in high school, working with Circus Pizza, which was purchased by AAA in 1996.