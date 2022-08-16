Tim Acord Touts RePlay in Podcast

On his recent FEC Talk podcast, Tim Acord’s focus was on RePlay Magazine and basically how great it is (we might be a little biased, but couldn’t agree more!).

“RePlay is a great tool for your industry toolbox,” he said. “So many things are covered in each and every magazine.”

Tim’s other recent episodes include a review of Raw Thrills’ King Kong of Skull Island, a chat about state and national trade associations, redemption laws and other game reviews. Look for FEC Talk wherever you get your podcasts.

Here’s the Spotify link: open.spotify.com/show/72hL9FYR4Gl2pMqjGY9aZY.