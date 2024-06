WDRB reports that Tilt Studio is opening up a Tilted 10 location at the Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Ky., at the site of a former Round1. It’s due open sometime this summer.

It will be the first Kentucky location for the Texas-based Nickels and Dimes Inc., which operates 16 Tilt Studio locations and two Tilted 10 locations.

The venues, like Round1, feature their own brand of bowling, arcade games, and food and beverage. You can read more at www.tiltstudio.com.