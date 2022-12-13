Tilt Studio Opening New Locations in N.D.

Tilt Studio is currently finishing up their 16th location in Minot’s Dakota Square Mall plan to open their 17th location in Bismarck’s Kirkwood Mall by summer 2023. The locations will be the Texas-based company’s first in North Dakota.

According to KFYR, at the Kirkwood Mall location, Tilt will be moving its family-friendly fun center into a 90,000-sq.-ft. space that was formerly a Herberger’s department store.

Tilt Studio has everything from go-karts and bumper cars to laser tag and mini bowling. They’ll also have a 100-plus game arcade. Visit www.tiltstudio.com for more information.