A new Tilt Studio location is set to open at Kirkwood Mall in Bismarck, N.D., sometime this fall, according to KXNET.

The new arcade will include a go-kart track, laser tag, mini bowling, 18 holes of mini-golf and more. Workers are currently transforming the space, which was formerly a Herbergers retail location.

The Tilt Studio brand was started by Craig and Carol Singer in 1972. Another Tilt Studio location can be found at Dakota Square Mall in Minot. Click here to access their Facebook page.