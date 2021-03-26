Tilt Studio Adding First South Carolina Location

The entertainment center Tilt Studio will make its South Carolina debut toward the end of the year when the Texas-based company moves into an old J.C. Penney space at Magnolia Mall in Florence, according to WBTW.

Tilt Studio is an FEC with an arcade, laser tag, mini-golf and other attractions that has more than 20 locations all over the U.S., according to its website.

“This is exciting,” said Shanna Wilson, marketing coordinator for Magnolia Mall. “The closest thing we have is probably an hour and a half away from here, and we do service a lot of residents in the Florence county area, so I think this is perfect to give them something to do.”

