Tiger Woods’ Entertainment Centers Expanding Footprint

Golf legend Tiger Woods and his entertainment center PopStroke will be expanding big time over the next year. The venue, with existing locations in Port St. Lucie and Fort Myers, has plans to open seven more locations in Florida, Texas and Arizona starting later this year.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, PopStroke Entertainment is co-owned by Woods and Wall Street veteran Greg Bartoli, and the locations feature “high-concept putting courses, dining and playgrounds.”

“Some of my happiest memories are spending time with my pops on the golf course having putting contests,” Woods writes on the PopStroke website. “I’m looking forward to others enjoying time with their kids at PopStroke.”

Planned locations with their tentative opening dates include Sarasota and Orlando, Fla. (December 2021); Houston, Texas (spring 2022); Tampa, Fla. (spring/summer 2022); Delray, Fla. (summer 2022); Scottsdale and Glendale, Ariz. (fall 2022). Learn more at www.popstroke.com.