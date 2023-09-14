Tiger Woods Brings Golf Entertainment to Vegas

PopStroke, the golf entertainment experience from Tiger Woods and Taylormade, will soon be part of the Las Vegas scene. According to FOX5 Vegas, the developers broke ground on Aug. 16 and the facility should be completed by Q1 2024.

The venue features two 18-hole putting greens, a two-story restaurant, multiple bars and an outdoor beer garden with games like cornhole and foosball.

The new location will be PopStroke’s first in Nevada. Seven other venues are open in Arizona, Florida and Texas. Learn more at www.popstroke.com.